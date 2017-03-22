Police identify suspects accused of carjacking tourists at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they were in a stolen car and about to take off in another, but what they didn’t know was that detectives were using something in the car to track them the entire way.

KRQE News 13 cameras happened to be there when they were caught.

Detectives say they believe the suspected car thieves made their way here to make it difficult for officers to find them with all of the cars coming in and out of the Sunport. It didn’t work.

It was an intense scene at the Albuquerque International Sunport Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspects include 42-year-old Tania Serrano and 23-year-old Curtis Otero.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives were tracking the duo and two others all the way from Louisiana and Gibson after they received information that a stolen blue Chevy Sonic was in the area.

“It’s a silent signal, the people in the car who stole the car have no idea that it’s being tracked by the LoJack, but officers in the area who have LoJack equipment in their vehicle can track these vehicles,” said Officer Fred Duran, Albuquerque Police Department.

When officers went to pull the car over, they say Serrano stepped on the gas and took off. She drove to the Sunport where APD says the crew thought they were going to pull a fast one on police.

“By doing what they did, they were hoping that we wouldn’t be able to identify a vehicle they would be leaving in,” Officer Duran said.

They suspects didn’t get away, but they put a scare in people visiting Albuquerque.

“This car pulls up in front of us and tells us to get out of the car, the girl screams at us to get out, another guy comes up with a gun, points it at us, tells us to get out of the f-ing car,” victim David Carpenter said.

As the victims got out of the car, police moved in — but it was not the way a couple tourists in town to play golf wanted to start a vacation.

“It was kind of a wild introduction to Albuquerque, but pretty scary stuff man, when people stick guns in your face,” Carpenter said.

Police say the gun they recovered was fake. Serrano and Otero are still behind bars as of Wednesday evening on a no bond hold.

Police say the other people in the car were detained and later released. They told police they were kidnapped.