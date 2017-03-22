Pet Of The Week: Nova and Barks & Brews

Joe Willson from the Animal Humane and Nova, joined New Mexico Living to find you a new forever friend and invite us to an adoption event at the end of the month.

Dialogue Brewing will be hosting an adoption event on Saturday, March 25th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The brewery will be giving away a Mug Club memberships to new adopters. If yoga is your thing, get there early for Pints, Planks and Pups.

Tickets available online, or at the Main Campus, for $5. You’ll receive a beer flight with your choice of brews & our pets will receive a life-saving $5 donation for each ticket sold.

