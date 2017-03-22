On The Stage: Youth Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Culinary Musical Feast’

The Albuquerque Youth Symphony Orchestra, joined New Mexico Living to play music from their upcoming ‘Culinary Musical Feast’ fundraising event.

We were entertained by a trio from the AYSP, which was founded in 1955 and serves more than 500 students, ranging from elementary to high school seniors from throughout Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Valencia County giving then a place to play, learn and perform.

Culinary Musical Feast fundraising event is Sunday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program Facility, 4407 Menaul Blvd. NE. Tickets are available online.

