New Mexico man sentenced in kidnapping of elderly woman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The Dona Ana County District Attorney says a Las Cruces man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison for kidnapping an elderly woman and stealing her car.

The DA says 44-year-old Andrew Serna of Fairacres was sentenced in the October 2015 case in which he burglarized an 82-year-old woman’s home, holding her against her will and stealing her car after dropping her off at a convenience store.

Serna pleaded no contest to kidnapping, residential burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and larceny.

The DA’s office had asked for 15 years.