Motorcycle ride raises money for cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fun family event to help 60 percent of adults and virtually all New Mexican children diagnosed with cancer is happening Saturday.

Ride for the Cure NM is a motorcycle ride to raise money for cancer treatment and research for the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The ride will take place on Saturday, March 25 at Molly’s Bar in Tijeras. The ride will end at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood.

Following the ride, there will be an event at the park which will feature fun for the entire family including games, food, shopping, music, and more. Entrance to the event will be $5 at the gate.

Registration for the motorcycle ride will begin at 11 a.m., and it will depart Molly’s Bar at noon with a $20 entry fee.

For more information on the ride, visit Ride for the Cure NM’s website.