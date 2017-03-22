Moriarty man accused of planning to have sex with 12-year-old girl

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Moriarty man is behind bars accused of trying to have sex with a 12-year-old girl he met online. But there was never a 12-year-old girl who planned to sneak away from school during her lunch break.

Santa Fe police were watching and waiting, as part of “Operation Broken Heart.”

They charged Michael Domson, 32, with “child solicitation by electronic communication device of a child under the age of 13.”

Domson is accused of posting an online graphic ad last week. Undercover detectives responded to the ad, and they say Domson arranged a meeting with the detective.

Sgt. David Webb, who heads Internet Crimes Against Children for the department, said, “The individual on the other end of that ad quickly took that conversation sexual in nature.”

He thought the detective was a 12-year-old girl.

“I did. My intention was to help guide her in the right direction–not to seduce her,” Domson responded, while being hauled away to jail in handcuffs.

“This is a misunderstanding that’ll be cleared up in time,” Domson said.

Santa Fe police say Domson showed up at noon Wednesday at a Walgreens parking lot for the arranged meeting.

“Talk to your children. Let them know the internet is a dangerous place. You never know who’s on the other end, obviously,” said Webb.