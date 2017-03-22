Man accused in fatal shooting faces charges for another murder

Eder Thomas Ortiz-Parra
Eder Thomas Ortiz-Parra

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M .(KRQE) – One of three men accused in a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, is charged in another murder.

According to court records, Eder Ortiz-Parra is facing another open count of murder, however, the complaint is sealed, so details of which murder it is have not been released.

Ortiz-Parra, along with Edwin Edsel Ortiz-Parra and Rafael Gonzales-Parra, were arrested two weeks ago after SWAT situations in two different parts of the city.

All are charged with the shooting deaths of two men back in August. The men are from Sinoloa, Mexico, but have been living in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

