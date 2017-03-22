Lobo bats erupt to bury Grand Canyon 22-3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After defeating New Mexico 6-1 Tuesday, Grand Canyon could not imagine what was coming Wednesday. The Lobos erupted for 25 hits and 22 runs against GCU in a 22-3 thrashing. The victory ended a six game losing skid for the Lobos. The Lobos had only six runs during the entire losing streak.

The Lobos set the tone in the first inning. While trailing 1-0 with two outs in the bottom half of the inning, the Lobos got their offense going. Jack Zoellner singled up the middle to bring in Danny Collier for the tying run. La Cueva high grad followed with a three run homer to center field. That would give the Lobos a 4-1 advantage and enough runs to win.

The Lobos were far from done as they erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning which featured a two run homer from Danny Collier. Andre Gregory and Carl Stajduhar contributed by each getting a two run double in the inning. Stajduhar had a five hit day. In fact, six Lobos had multiple hits.

The victory improved the Lobos record to 12-9. They will now resume Mountain West Conference play with a three game series at UNLV which will start Friday.