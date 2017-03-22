Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cool and mostly clear start to our Wednesday – you’ll likely need just a light jacket walking out the door. Biggest difference between today and Tuesday will be the increase in winds and high fire danger. Sustained southwesterly winds will reach 20-30mph across a good portion of New Mexico with gusts up to 30-40mph. Low humidity (<15%) combined with these strong winds will raise fire concerns – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of central NM (including the ABQ-metro area) beginning 2PM / FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in place for the southwest corner of NM beginning this afternoon. Please hold off on any and all outdoor burns. Increasing cloud cover will be the trend over western NM late day.

THURSDAY: As the storm crosses the state, valley rain and high mountain snow will fill in over northern and western NM. Winds will be the big problem across eastern NM. The Albuquerque-metro area can expect a mix of both – windy conditions and a few spotty rain showers. Temperatures will also be a big story as the entire state will take a 15°-20° hit – expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s (a bit closer to normal for this time of year). A dry line setting up near the eastern stateline will raise concerns for the development of strong to severe storms. We’ll keep you updated if storms do fire (most of the severe threat lies within West Texas).

FRIDAY: Wrap around moisture will keep showers alive over northern and northeast NM. Northerly winds circling around this storm are also expected. Temperatures will keep to the 50s, 60s and 70s in the later afternoon hours. Clearing is expected by late day.