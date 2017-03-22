John’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

It was another warm day across New Mexico. Albuquerque set a new record high for the day. However, the extreme warmth will come to an end as the next storm drops in tonight.

The north and west will see the best shot at showers Thursday. The rest of the state will see gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A few showers will linger across the northeastern corner of the state early Friday as the storm departs. Otherwise expect clearing skies and diminishing winds.

Saturday will be a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. Another storm will skirt through the Four Corners Sunday, giving that area a brief shot at showers while the rest of the state sees wind.