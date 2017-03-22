In The Kitchen: La Montanita Co-op and Baked Salmon

Dr. Lori Evans representing La Montanita Co-op and Jan Laird from Jan’s on 4th Cooking School, joined New Mexico Living to make Baked Salmon and talk about fighting seasonal allergies.

We are right in the middle of allergy season and many all-natural alternatives to over-the-counter medicine is available at the Co-op and if you want to fight your sneezing with food, Jan showed us how to make an allergy fighting Baked Salmon with Pineapple Salsa.

Baked salmon with pineapple salsa

Salmon

Fresh Herbs

Avocado oil

Garlic

Pineapple

Peppers

Red onion

