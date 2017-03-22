Fate of child abuse bills frustrates New Mexico official

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The head of New Mexico’s child welfare agency is frustrated that a string of measures aimed at closing loopholes and toughening penalties for those convicted of child abuse and similar crimes failed to reach Gov. Susana Martinez’s desk.

The 60-day legislative session wrapped up March 18. Left on the agenda were bills that Monique Jacobson, secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department, said would have increased accountability for those who hurt children.

One measure called for increasing penalties for intentional child abuse not resulting in death or great bodily harm.

Jacobson described photographs in which belt marks and bruises covered one boy’s legs while another boy had two black eyes. She said such cases can’t be minimized.

Lawmakers also let languish a measure boosting protection for social workers battered or assaulted while on the job.