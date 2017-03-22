Duke City events for mid March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep boxing fans, country music lovers and chocolate addicts busy.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Festival features the Southwest’s largest gathering of chocolatiers, coffee roasters, tea houses, cake donut and candy makers, wineries and more. This all takes place at EXPO New Mexico Home of the State Fair Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Watch as the Indian jungle comes alive in this physical and highly imaginative adaptation of The Jungle Book at the Duke City Repertory Theatre. This all takes place Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, April 2.

In its 10th year for the NM Italian Film & Culture Festival and it offers a line-up of recent award-winning and highly acclaimed Italian films in their local premieres. You don’t have to be Italian to enjoy this unique opportunity to experience the best of Italian cinema, food, music, wine and tradition. This takes place at various locations through Sunday, March 26.

The boxing event that’s provided a pathway for the top two elite male and female boxers in weight category to compete in the 2017 Elite National Championships in December is making it’s way to the Duke City. The USA Boxing Western Elite Qualifier & Regional Open Championships divisions are PeeWee, Bantam, Intermediate, Junior, Youth and Elite. Boxing fans head over to the Albuquerque Convention Center on Wednesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 25 to watch this event.

The Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is helping to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day by donating a new baby blanket for baby welcome baskets and enjoying food music, activities and a balloon rally of more than a dozen hot air balloons on Saturday, March 25 from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

For more information on any of the above events, visit the ABQ 365 website.