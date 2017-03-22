Clovis man gets 59 years in prison for stabbing woman

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – A Clovis man accused of stabbing a woman last June was sentenced to 59 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several felony charges.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Aaron Joshua Morrisette pleaded guilty on Monday to armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and other charges in the attack.

Authorities say Morrisette took the victim against her will, stabbed her and left her for dead in the middle of a street.

He fled the scene in the victim’s car, but was arrested the next day after a standoff with a SWAT team.