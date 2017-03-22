Businesses upset over ART construction closing parking in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to making ends meet, Nob Hill business owner Romy Keegan says, “It’s scary, it’s definitely week to week, month to month.”

Businesses in Nob Hill are already struggling because of Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction.

“The loss of business has been tremendous,” said Jay Steinberg, owner of Birdland near Wellesley.

ART has even contributed to some stores closing, like Nob Hill Furniture and Hey Johnny after 20 years in business.

“I’ve seen others, I talk to them all, they’re struggling, this is not well planned,” said Steinberg.

He says the most recent problem is no parking, and that it’s killing business. Cones have been put up that say, “temporary no parking,” from Carlisle to Stanford across from the University of New Mexico. Steinberg says they’ve been there for three days.

“Why are they trying to block all of this possible parking for all of these businesses along this way, if this is not where they’re doing their immediate work?” said Steinberg.

His business is also a dispensary, and he says handicapped customers can’t get to him.

“Some of these people are in walkers, some of them are in wheelchairs,” he said.

An ART spokesperson said the city has planned sidewalk work, and that’s why the temporary no parking signs were put up. But the only sidewalk work our KRQE News 13 crew could find was two blocks away.

“It would be nice if they didn’t block off the parking until they were actually using the space,” said Keegan.

As the business owner of a dance studio in Nob Hill, she said looking for parking is already a chore when it’s there.

“I’ll see people drive by and they’ll see that they can’t park here, but yet there’s absolutely nothing going on,” she said.

An ART spokesperson said the sidewalk work along near both Keegan and Steinberg’s shops will start Monday.