ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The two center lanes of eastbound I-40 at 12th Street have been blocked off due to broken glass on the road.

Crews are working to clear the debris but drivers should expect delays and proceed with caution.

Albuquerque police are also on scene and have closed the far left lane of I-40 as well.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available. For more traffic information click here.

Due to a lot of debris in the roadway, I40 EB/Rio Grande River, APD will have the far left and 2 center lanes closed on I40 during clean up. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) March 22, 2017