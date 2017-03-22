Bob Davie and the Lobos start spring football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first of 15 practices for Bob Davie and his Lobos was in helmets and shorts Wednesday morning. The Lobos have 11 starters returning from last season. Nine are on offense with only two returning to the defense. Lobo fans will see a lot of new faces on that side of the ball.

The talent level should be good with the Lobos stock of redshirt players ready to contribute with the veterans.

“Yeah I mean we are really not focusing on the people we lost we are focusing more on what we got now,” said Lobo Safety Jadon Boatright. “We have enough guys and enough talent on this team to do better than we did last year. So, we are just going to put it all together, keep working, and go out there and make it happen.”

Offensively the Lobos have a rushing title to defend in the fall.

The Lobos were explosive from the running back position but, also under center. Quarterback Lamar Jordan is a senior taking in his last spring practice. He could get competition at the position from redshirt freshman Tevaka Tuoti.

“I think that Lamar has earned the right to start for us,” said Lobos head coach Bob Davie. “But, that doesn’t mean that anything is a lock or anything is a given and he knows that.”

Jordan does know it and has won the race every year. He was very effective last season as the Lobos had nine wins, including a bowl victory.

“I have been working on my technique a lot this year as well as knowing the ins and outs of plays and kind of knowing what everybody does,” said Jordan.

His freshman counterpart seems to appreciate the battle with the number one quarterback.

“We go at it everyday,” said Tuoit. “You know iron sharpens iron, so it’s good too because he is a vet and he has experience.”

The Lobos will spread their 15 practices throughout five weeks. The second practice is Friday morning and will start about 8:45 am. It is open to the public.