BioPark to host 50th birthday celebration for elephant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’re invited to a big celebration at the BioPark this weekend.

Irene, the elephant, is turning 50. A major milestone for Asian elephants who on average live 45 to 55 years. Despite Irene’s age, zoo keepers say she’s doing extremely well.

She’s moving well. She’s interacting. She’s the best playmate a little elephant can have. You’ll see her out here in the yard, interacting with baby Jazmine, pushing on her, chasing her around. Fifty looks great on her,” said Rhonda Saiers, ABQ BioPark elephant manger.

The BioPark will host a birthday celebration for Irene this Saturday at 11 a.m. The event will include special keeper talks where kids can learn more about elephants.

