AYSP fundraiser pairs dinner with music

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a dinner benefit that’s pairing their dishes with something quite unique.

The Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program (AYSP) is now in its 62nd year and is hosting a unique fundraiser which is great for both foodies and music lovers.

This progressive dinner will pair each course with a piece of music performed by the AYSP string chamber group.

The proceeds from this dinner will go to tuition assistance to students who have a love for music that may otherwise be held back due to financial reasons.

Dinner will be served Sunday, April 9 at the AYSP Facility at 6 p.m.

Chef Joy Davis shared her Waldorf Chicken Salad Recipe that will be served at the benefit.

Ingredients:

4 Whole Heads of Endive (Multi Colors are fine)

1 Granny Smith Apple- to Slice

1 stalk of Celery- to slice

Dressing:

½ TBL Dijon

¼ Cup Mayo

1 TBL Honey

Shot of Rice Wine Vinegar

s/p

Garnish:

¼ Cup (2 oz) Crumbled Blue Cheese

½ Cup Halved Walnuts w Spice Gal Spice and Roasted

Directions:

Arrange the Endive apple, celery, Bleu Cheese and walnuts on a plate. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the dressing and Shredded Chicken.

For more information on the upcoming dinner, visit AYSP’s website.