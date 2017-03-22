AYSP fundraiser pairs dinner with music

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a dinner benefit that’s pairing their dishes with something quite unique.
The Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program (AYSP) is now in its 62nd year and is hosting a unique fundraiser which is great for both foodies and music lovers.
This progressive dinner will pair each course with a piece of music performed by the AYSP string chamber group.
The proceeds from this dinner will go to tuition assistance to students who have a love for music that may otherwise be held back due to financial reasons.
Dinner will be served Sunday, April 9 at the AYSP Facility at 6 p.m.
Chef Joy Davis shared her Waldorf Chicken Salad Recipe that will be served at the benefit.
Ingredients:
- 4 Whole Heads of Endive (Multi Colors are fine)
- 1 Granny Smith Apple- to Slice
- 1 stalk of Celery- to slice
Dressing:
- ½ TBL Dijon
- ¼ Cup Mayo
- 1 TBL Honey
- Shot of Rice Wine Vinegar
- s/p
- Garnish:
- ¼ Cup (2 oz) Crumbled Blue Cheese
- ½ Cup Halved Walnuts w Spice Gal Spice and Roasted
Directions:
- Arrange the Endive apple, celery, Bleu Cheese and walnuts on a plate.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Garnish with the dressing and Shredded Chicken.
For more information on the upcoming dinner, visit AYSP’s website.