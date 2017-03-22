AYSP fundraiser pairs dinner with music

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a dinner benefit that’s pairing their dishes with something quite unique.

The Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program (AYSP) is now in its 62nd year and is hosting a unique fundraiser which is great for both foodies and music lovers.

This progressive dinner will pair each course with a piece of music performed by the AYSP string chamber group.

The proceeds from this dinner will go to tuition assistance to students who have a love for music that may otherwise be held back due to financial reasons.

Dinner will be served Sunday, April 9 at the AYSP Facility at 6 p.m.

Chef Joy Davis shared her Waldorf Chicken Salad Recipe that will be served at the benefit.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Whole Heads of Endive (Multi Colors are fine)
  • 1 Granny Smith Apple- to Slice
  • 1 stalk of Celery- to slice

Dressing:

  • ½ TBL Dijon
  • ¼ Cup Mayo
  • 1 TBL Honey
  • Shot of Rice Wine Vinegar
  • s/p
  • Garnish:
  • ¼ Cup (2 oz) Crumbled Blue Cheese
  • ½ Cup Halved Walnuts w Spice Gal Spice and Roasted

Directions:

  1. Arrange the Endive apple, celery, Bleu Cheese and walnuts on a plate.
  2. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Garnish with the dressing and Shredded Chicken.

For more information on the upcoming dinner, visit AYSP’s website.