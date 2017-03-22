Around Town: Pizza With Yelp

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel, Community Organizer for Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to talk about everyone’s favorite slice.

First, Eclectic is just that, a creative twist of topping and combos with great local craft beer. Next is M’Tuccis, which is the only one mentioned, that makes their own ingredients, including cured meats and cheeses. Last, RichieBs is a New York Style restaurant with some of the largest servings in town.

