Animal Welfare offers free spaying and neutering for local cat owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With permanent warmer weather heading towards New Mexico it’s important to spay and neuter cats before an unwanted influx of litters hit for “kitten season.”

Spring represents the feline heat cycle and the importance of spaying becomes an issue of unwanted kitten litters that are difficult to adopt.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hoping to help by offering Albuquerque residents, with proof of residency, free spay/neuter surgeries for cats when registering for a surgery date. A total of 100 reservations will be available

Cats must weigh at least two pounds and pet owners can reserve up to two cats to undergo the free service.

Cat owners should not bring their cats when making a reservation.

On Friday, March 24, interested cat owners can head over to the Eastside Shelter at the Clinic door on the north side at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or until the available 100 reservations are made.

For more information on how to register, visit the Animal Welfare website.