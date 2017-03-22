Albuquerque police to give update on skimming investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is expected to release more information about the thieves hiding skimmers inside gas pumps and ATMs.

Police have found and removed three skimmers but they believe there were 19 others still out there.

KRQE News 13 first told you about these devices in February when police uncovered a ring of individuals using skimmers to rip customers off in Albuquerque.

Sen. Tom Udall questioned the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday about what it’s doing to protect New Mexicans from credit card skimmers.

