Albuquerque BioPark prepares for elephant birth, new exhibits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rozie the elephant is expecting, and that’s just the latest of some big happenings at the BioPark.

This is 24-year-old Asian elephant’s third pregnancy. She has given birth twice before at the Albuquerque zoo.

Rozie gave birth to Jazmine, who is now 3 years old and calls the BioPark home, and Daizy, who died in May 2015 at the zoo from an illness.

“We are also in preparation hopefully with our new arrival coming soon for the elephants, we will be adding on a facility for them as well,” said Dr. Baird Fleming, Deputy CEO of the Albuquerque BioPark.

Asian elephants have a gestation period of 18 to 22 months, and Rozie’s expected due date is between mid-March and mid-June 2018.

People are excited about the zoo’s soon-to-be newest edition.

“I really love elephants and it would be cool to see a cute baby one,” said a zoo visitor.

There has been a lot of new things happening at the BioPark. Monday, the BioPark introduced a new member, a Malayan tiger.

Penari is 6 years old and made his way to Albuquerque from the Jacksonville zoo.

Also late last year, the zoo announced a new penguins’ habitat. It will be complete with snow and even a 15-foot diving pool. The 16,000 square foot exhibit will be ready in about a year.

“You can hear the construction going on behind me. We have penguins coming, soon we will have others. There is a lot going on here,” Dr. Fleming said.

Also at the beginning of February, the BioPark showed off two river otters. They are living in a restricted part of the zoo. The public should be able to see them when their exhibit is finished at the aquarium.

Finally, zoo officials gave a tease of who else could soon be expecting at the zoo.

“Oh, we actually may have some very tall residents of ours that may also be pregnant, so stand by,” Dr. Fleming said.

The BioPark is designated as an elephant breeding facility by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ elephant species survival plan.