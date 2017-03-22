Albuquerque Balloon Museum hosting special spring break events

By Published:
balloon museum family day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All week long the Albuquerque Balloon Museum is holding special events for spring breakers, and Wednesday they hosted a family day.

Families attending enjoyed several activities including, “Celebrating the Sky.”

There were remote control air balloons, bubbles, butterflies and an Albuquerque-based video company showed off their drones.

“You got your basic controller, but it’s in real life and you get to interact in the world in a complete different way,” said Shawn Menicucci with Colibri Media House.

The next special event is Saturday. For details about “Ballooning for All,” click here.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s