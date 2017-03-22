Albuquerque Balloon Museum hosting special spring break events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All week long the Albuquerque Balloon Museum is holding special events for spring breakers, and Wednesday they hosted a family day.

Families attending enjoyed several activities including, “Celebrating the Sky.”

There were remote control air balloons, bubbles, butterflies and an Albuquerque-based video company showed off their drones.

“You got your basic controller, but it’s in real life and you get to interact in the world in a complete different way,” said Shawn Menicucci with Colibri Media House.

The next special event is Saturday. For details about “Ballooning for All,” click here.