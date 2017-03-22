78-year-old training for another cross-country bike ride for good cause

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a story KRQE first brought to you back in July. A man in his 70s biking from Santa Fe to Atlanta to raise money for a local non-profit that helps new mothers in need.

Now, he’s back at it again. Training for another cross-country bike trip to raise even more money.

Last July, Reverend Duncan Lanum raised more than $2,500 through a GoFundMe page set up to gather donations for Many Mothers.

The ride was also done to honor his late wife Joy, who volunteered at the Santa Fe non-profit.

This summer, Reverend Lanum plans to trek to Savannah, Georgia. This time, his goal is to raise money for baby boxes for low-income families.

