Vigil held in memory of Cannon airmen

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – Hundreds of people gathered in eastern New Mexico to honor three Air Force service members who died in a crash while on a training flight.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that a crowd prayed, sang hymns and lit candles outside the Curry County Courthouse on Monday.

Also, Gov. Susana Martinez on Tuesday called for flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor 1st Lt. First Lt. Frederick “Drew” Dellecker, Capt. Kenneth Dalga and Capt. Andrew Becker.

They were killed March 14 in a crash near Clovis Municipal Airport. They were 26, 29 and 33 years old.

Col. Ben Maitre told the mourners in Clovis that his unit is tight-knit so the crash last week hit hard.

Airmen killed in plane crash near Clovis airport View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Captain Andrew Becker, 33, was a pilot for the 318th Special Operations Squadron. He was from Novi, Mich. Captain Kenneth Dalga, 29, was a combat systems officer for the 318th Special Operations Squadron. He was from Goldsboro, N.C. First Lieutenant Frederick Dellecker, 26, was a co-pilot for the 318th Special Operations Squadron. He was from Daytona Beach, Fla.