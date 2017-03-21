UNM regents to remain after nominees don’t get hearing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The University of New Mexico’s two longest-serving regents will remain on the board, as Gov. Susana Martinez’s nominees didn’t get confirmation hearings.

Jack Fortner and Bradley Hosmer will remain on the school’s governing council at least until next year’s legislative session despite their expired terms.

Martinez had nominated former Republican state lawmakers John Ryan of Albuquerque and Don Tripp of Socorro to the Board of Regents, but neither received a confirmation hearing from the Senate Rules Committee during the recently concluded 60-day legislative session.

Nominees for some low-profile positions, such as the State Land Trusts Advisory Board, received hearings from the Senate Rules Committee but many of the nearly 100 nominees went without.