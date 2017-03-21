UNM hosts talk with Director of Defense Intelligence Agency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday morning, the University of New Mexico hosted the Director of Defense Intelligence Agency to discuss possibly careers for students.

Three Star Lieutenant General Vincent R. Stewart met and talked with students, including many students in the National Security Studies program about the DIA and what it takes to be a part of it.

“It was a welcoming tone and I think that it set a tone for someone like me who is interested in joining the intelligence community,” student Devont’e Kurt Watson said.

A UNM professor says many students have become competitive for careers in the 16 intelligence agencies.