Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: President Trump to address Republicans ahead of health care overhaul vote

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump is set to address House Republicans on Capitol Hill in preparation for their vote come Thursday to overhaul Obamacare. This comes a day after FBI Director James Comey told Congress his agency is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the election. The president is standing his ground, tweeting that there was no evidence of collusion. The FBI director also said the agency has no evidence to back up President Trump’s claims that Obama wiretapped or called for surveillance of Trump Tower before the election. The NSA director agreed with that statement. A Senate intelligence committee is scheduled to hold a similar hearing later this month.

2. There are no longer charges in a high-profile extreme animal cruelty case, this time on the grounds of double jeopardy. In Las Vegas, Hubble and several other dogs were found chained outside a home in 2015 without food or water. Hubble eventually died. Attorneys for the owner claim double jeopardy saying he’s already faced consequences for the case when he was forced to give up his animals for a civil court order.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. It’ll be another warm day across the state as afternoon highs climb well above average – expect widespread 60s, 70s and 80s (even a handful of low 90s across the far Southeast!).

4. As we await for the governor to call a special session, the budget passed by lawmakers has yet to reach the governor’s desk. Due to clerical requirements, it can take a week or longer. Lawmakers sent a budget that includes tax increases but Governor Martinez has promised to veto any tax increases.

5. Next time you visit the BioPark, you’ll see a new friend. It’s a new Malayan tiger. The 6-year-old tiger arrived at the BioPark from the Jacksonville Zoo in February. He’s been in quarantine since then to get used to his new surroundings. The Rio Grande Zoo was without a tiger exhibit since Scout the Bengal tiger died last year.

The Morning’s Top Stories