Talking Tech: SXSW Recap And Albuquerque’s Impact

Our tech expert Nyika Allen President and CEO of the New Mexico Technology Council is back from SXSW with all the detail of tech’s best.

South by Southwest, an annual conglomerate of film, technology, music and conferences, closed their doors for 2017 and Nyika has the highlights and trends. She was extremely impressed with Albuquerque’s representation at this year’s event. Half a dozen local start-ups were there, the New Mexico Tourism Department along with the City of Albuquerque and the New Mexico Tech Council teamed up, and multiple panel speakers were there from around the state.

She will be out there again next year.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living