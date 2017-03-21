Suspect in deadly stolen car crash fighting to get released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who admitted to police to driving the stolen van that crashed into a mother and daughter is fighting to get released from jail.

Investigators say 21-year-old Elexus Groves and 24-year-old Paul Garcia stole a van while it was warming up, then ran from police.

They crashed into a car carrying Shaunna and Shaylee Boling and another child at the intersection of Copper and Chelwood. Shaylee died at the scene, her mother died days later at the hospital.

A District Court judge issued Groves a no bond hold, keeping her in jail. Groves then filed an appeal in the state Supreme Court, saying denying bail is arbitrary, capricious and abuses the discretion vested in the courts, in that it denied defendant due process.

They are asking the court to reverse the District Court’s decision.