State officials help prepare Bosque for wildfire season

By Published:
Bosque fire near Montano March 6, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Land Office is expecting an above normal wildfire season, so they spent Tuesday getting the Bosque ready for it.

Crews are clearing 80 acres of dry fuels along the Rio Grande, just south of Albuquerque. State officials say the fire season has started early, and they’re worried about how dry and warm it’s been.

Crews are also clearing non-native Russian olive, salt cedar and elm trees. They say they do a lot of damage to the Bosque.

“Salt cedar uses about 35 gallons a day, so take that much water with how many trees are here, that’s a lot of water,” said Bill Ferranti, natural resource specialist.

Albuquerque wildland firefighters are already conducting daily Bosque patrols following several human caused fires. Those are still under investigation.

 

