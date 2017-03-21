Santa Fe Police call for return of speed vans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say more people are complaining about drivers speeding, and more drivers are crashing.

They urged councilors at a Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday night to bring speed vans back to tackle the problem.

Councilors Signe Lindell, Mike Harris and Ronald Trujillo sponsored a resolution to direct the city manager to restart the Santa Fe Traffic Operations Program (STOP).

“It was amazing. When those vans were on those streets, you just did not see speeding,” said Santa Fe Police Lt. Thomas Grundler.

He said the department does not have enough traffic officers to keep up with complaints it receives about speeders and the high volume of crashes since the program’s end in 2013.

Police say 2,569 crashes were reported in 2014, 2,704 reported in 2015 and 3,004 reported in 2016. At the meeting Tuesday night, councilors had concerns about how much money from speeding ticket fines would go to the city and how it would be used, along with the cost of a ticket–$100.

“A $100 fine on my side of town, it hits the pocketbook hard. It hits working families hard,” said Councilor Christopher Rivera (District 3).

A lot of those tickets also go unpaid. Police said Tuesday $727,000 worth of tickets remain unpaid since the city last had speed vans.

Ultimately, the Public Safety Committee voted to take a closer look next month at the ordinance governing the program before approving a resolution to bring back those speed vans.

Santa Fe ended the program in 2013 with company, Redflex, as news came to light of the CEO’s involvement in a bribery scheme.

