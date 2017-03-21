Sandia Labs uses neuroscience to develop cyber security device

Sandia National Labratories
Sandia National Labratories

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When a computer works more like a human brain than a machine, it fights off cyber threats better. Sandia National Labs made the discovery while collaborating with Lewis Rhodes Labs of West Concord, M.A.

During some of their human brain research, Lewis Rhodes Labs developed a processor that mimics some of the brain’s reasoning power. Sandia scientists applied it to “cyber security” and created the “Nueromorphic Cyber Microscope.”

Since it recognizes suspicious cyber-activity faster, the tiny device replaces whole racks of computer hardware. It’s 100-times faster than typical cyber security systems and consumes 1,000 times less energy.

The teams have a video about their work and are now exploring other applications.

