ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help finding 82-year-old Lucia Mascarenas.

Police say Mascarenas drives a silver 2011 Toyota Camery with New Mexico plate number LWB742. They say she was last seen in southeast Albuquerque.

APD says Mascarenas sufferers from a blood disorder, which she needs medication for, and also has issues with her memory.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.