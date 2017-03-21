Police arrest carjacking suspect at Albuquerque Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tense situation for a couple of golfers coming into Albuquerque at the Sunport Tuesday. As they were loading their golf clubs into a car, criminals decided to target them.

A KRQE News 13 crew was on scene as the suspects were tracked down and arrested, but not before they tried to carjack another car at gunpoint.

“Another guy comes up with a gun telling us to get out of the [car] and I was like, ‘hey, let me grab my computer bag and golf bag,'” victim David Carpenter said.

Albuquerque police say an off-duty Belen police officer got an alert about a stolen car near Carlisle and I-40 earlier Tuesday.

Police tracked the blue car from the air as it drove into the Sunport. That’s when David Carpenter says the suspects crossed their paths in the arrival lane and decided to steal the car they were getting into, holding them at gun point as they were loading their golf clubs and baggage into the car.

“I grabbed everything out and they were still pointing the gun at us, and we backed up behind the car and about that time all the police cars came around and blocked them off right in front,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says he was in Albuquerque to play golf with a friend.

“This was our greeting so I think we’ll start the afternoon off with a cold beer, something to take the edge off,” he said.

Carpenter says at least three people held them at gunpoint, another ran from the cops.

KRQE News 13 cameras captured a woman being arrested. Luckily no one was injured, and things at the Sunport are back to normal.