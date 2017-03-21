On The Stage: Local Singers Head To Carnegie Hall

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer from DSDS Music Academy and student Morgan Godbolt, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Academy and Morgan’s upcoming Carnegie Hall performance.

The Academy, founded by Dr. Springer, is a place for training and an introduction into many different styles of music. Five students from the DSDS Music Academy auditioned to perform at Carnegie Hall and all five of them made it, now they have to pay for the trip out there and need help from the community.

The students will be going out on May 7th and are now raising money. If you would like to help, the Academy has a Go-Fund-Me account and a PayPal, where you can donate. For that information call 505-730-8739 or visit their Facebook.

