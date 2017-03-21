On The Small Screen: Local Actress On FX Series ‘Legion’

Local actress, Amber Midthunder, who plays XXX on ‘Legion,’ joined New Mexico Living to talk about the show, here character and her experiences growing up in New Mexico in an acting family.

Amber grew up watching the industry, living between Albuquerque and LA and every time she was around the business, she knew more and more, she wanted to be an actress. She feels lucky to be able to play such a complex character and attributes her overall success to “blessings and hard work.”

The show has been picked up for a second season and now you can catch Legion on FX, Wednesday nights at 10 or on Hulu.

