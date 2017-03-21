New Mexico cheerleader moves cyberbullying suit to fed court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A former high school cheerleader is suing the Albuquerque school district in federal court over nude images of her posted by teammates on social media.

The lawsuit was moved to U.S. District Court in Albuquerque last week. It alleges teammates at West Mesa High School used a coach’s smartphone to capture photos and video of the 15-year-old taking a shower during a 2015 cheer camp in Phoenix.

Court documents say the teammates then made fun of the girl’s body and posted a video on Snapchat.

According to the lawsuit, the cheerleading coach told the girl to apologize for overreacting to a joke.

Albuquerque Public School spokeswoman Monica Armenta says the district couldn’t comment on pending litigation but the coach is no longer employed at the school.