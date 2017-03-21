Tourist carjacked at gunpoint at Albuquerque Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A visitor flew into Albuquerque from Atlanta Tuesday afternoon for a golf trip, but moments after landing at the Sunport, he had a gun in his face as a victim of a carjacking.

“We had our golf bags, got out of baggage claim,” said David Carpenter.

He was ready to hit the links, but suddenly Carpenter came under the gun.

“It was kind of a wild introduction to Albuquerque,” the former Las Cruces resident noted.

Carpenter was loading his luggage into his friend’s BMW curbside when the suspects pulled up in a small sedan.

“The girl screams at us to get out, another guy comes up with a gun, points it at us, tells us to get out of the f-ing car,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter grabbed his computer and golf bags from the BMW.

“They were still pointing the gun at us, and we backed off behind the car and about that time, all the police cars came around,” he said.

But the gun-toting carjackers aren’t skilled enough to handle the “Ultimate Driving Machine.”

“They were having trouble getting the car in gear and apparently couldn’t get away fast enough,” he explained.

Albuquerque police say it all started on I-40 near Uptown when an off-duty Belen police officer phoned in a Lojack alert that a car was stolen. Air support tracked the suspects to the Sunport.

“They were just trying to swap cars to get out of the airport, and they didn’t make it,” Carpenter said.

Police say at least three were detained, including one woman caught on camera by KRQE News 13.

“It’s pretty scary,” he said. “I really wanted to punch the guy. It just kind of ticked me off somebody putting a gun in my face,” Carpenter said.