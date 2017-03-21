Man accused in Navajo officer’s death to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The man accused of gunning down a Navajo Nation police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call in rural New Mexico is scheduled for his first court appearance.

McKinley County authorities identified the suspect as Kirby Cleveland. He has been in custody since the deadly March 12 shooting of Officer Houston James Largo.

Prosecutors have confirmed that the suspect will make an initial appearance before a federal judge in Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The FBI has not provided any details about the suspect or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The county sheriff’s office says Largo was found about 50 yards from a vehicle he had pulled over. The 27-year-old decorated officer had been shot twice.

Largo was taken to an Albuquerque hospital, where he later died.