Lobo baseball takes a loss at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The road was a rough place for Ray Birmingham and his Lobos last week. The team returned home to host Grand Canyon Tuesday only to take another loss. Grand Canyon got 6 runs on 14 hits to beat the Lobos 6-1. GCU built a 4-0 lead after two innings.

The Lobos had 4 hits. The only run of the game for the Lobos was a home run off the bat of Andrew Pratt in the bottom of the fifth inning. GCU added a run in the sixth and eighth inning to finish with six.

For the Lobos it is their sixth straight loss. GCU ended a five game skid with the win. The same two teams will meet for game two Wednesday at 1pm at Santa Ana Star Field.