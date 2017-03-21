Kristen’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY: It’ll be another warm day across the state as afternoon highs climb well above average – expect widespread 60s, 70s and 80s (even a handful of low 90s across the far Southeast!) Mostly sunny conditions will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected. Winds will stay light with sustained speeds keeping to 5-15mph out of the southwest.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing wind ahead of our incoming storm system will be the big focus midweek. Expect breezy to windy conditions and high fire danger across central and eastern NM. Afternoon highs will be similar to what we’ve had recently – some of us even a few degrees cooler.

THURSDAY: The mentioned storm system will begin its trek across the state… bringing with it valley rain, high mountain snow and strong winds. Rain & snow chances will favor western and northern NM while the Eastern Plains get hit with strong winds and increased fire danger. Expect a statewide cool down with highs dropping 15°-20° from earlier in the week.