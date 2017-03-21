Kremlin says US intelligence committee is “confused”

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the Cabinet meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. Recent hacks of election data systems in at least two states have raised fear among lawmakers and intelligence officials that a foreign government is trying to seed doubt about - or even manipulate - the presidential race, renewing debate over when cyberattacks cross red lines and warrant a U.S. response. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Kremlin spokesman has said a U.S. intelligence committee is “confused” after it heard testimony from FBI Director James Comey about an investigation into the Russian ties of President Donald Trump’s associates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that “the hearing participants are confused about the situation,” adding: “They are trying to find confirmation of their own conclusions but can’t find either proof or confirmation and are going round in circles.”

Comey confirmed for the first time Monday to the House committee the existence of an ongoing counterintelligence probe into links between advisers to Trump and Russian officials.

The Kremlin has dismissed claims from U.S. intelligence agencies that President Vladimir Putin authorized a campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election last year in favor of Trump.

