John’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

If you’re a fan of the warm weather, enjoy it while it lasts! We’ll have one more warm day with afternoon highs well above average Wednesday. Expect increasing clouds to the west as the next storm system approaches.

That next storm system will give the state a shot a showers and high mountain snow Thursday. The best shower chances will be found farther north and west. The storm will also bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will drop as much as 20° – 25° from the day before.

The storm exits Friday. The Northern Mountains and northeast will have a shot at a few more showers early on Friday as the storm pulls out. Temperatures will rebound some into the weekend, but another storm will scrape northern New Mexico Sunday, delivering showers to the far northern portions of the state.