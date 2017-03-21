In The Kitchen: Bruchetta From Mas Tapas Y Vino

Chef de Cuisine, Ryan Numair from MAS Tapas y Vino in Hotel Andaluz joined New Mexico Living to make bruschetta from their dinner menu.

MAS Tapas y Vino and Ibiza, both in the Hotel Andaluz are getting ready for the warmer weather and are launching new spring menus at the beginning of April. They also have a new hydroponic garden on the rooftop of the hotel to grow fresh organic produce to be used at the restaurant.

Bruschetta

Fresh toasted crostini

Heavy cream

Crimini mushrooms

Garlic

Fresh sage

Manchego cheese

Fried egg

Truffle oil

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz