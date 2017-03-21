Friends and family remember life of Albuquerque man stabbed to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family said it was a senseless crime that left an Albuquerque man dead near a Circle K.

Aaron Sieben’s friends said they forgive the person who did this to their friend, but his grandfather said he can’t stand to see Sieben’s daughter grow up without her dad.

Sieben had been stabbed to death. His grandfather, Douglas Sieben, said Ameer’s actions that night are unforgiveable.

“I can’t forgive…it’s not in my nature to forgive someone killing my grandboy,” he said.

“I’ve been his friend for 20 years and we grew up together. He had a kid, then I had a kid, we kept up,” said Thomas Guzman, who has been friends with Sieben since they were kids.

On Sunday, friends believe Sieben caught Muhammad Ameer stealing tools from his truck at the Circle K on Lomas and Eubank.

“Witnesses said that two individuals were involved in a fight, two males. Somehow it fell out into the street here on Lomas. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male,” said Officer Simon Drobik of Albuquerque Police.

Even though the thought of that night still pains Guzman, he said he will try to move on because that’s what his best friend would want for him.

“I think he’d want me to be happy. He’d want me to keep my head up because that’s my boy, that’s my dude, that’s my guy,” he said.

Jonathan Romero said they will never forget the type of man that Sieben was.

“Aaron had a big heart. It’s been said countless times, he would give you the shirt off his back,” he said.

Aaron Sieben leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter and his fiance. The family will be having his funeral this Saturday.

If you would like to donate to the family, a memorial fund has been set up at Wells Fargo Bank as the “Aaron Sieben Benefit Memorial Fund.”