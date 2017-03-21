Five local students receive opportunity of a lifetime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students prepare voices for once in a lifetime opportunity.

Alexia Taylor, Morgan Godbolt, Chloe Nixon, Isaiah Barkley, and Kai Warrior, all students of the DSDS Music Academy were told to prepare their voices for an audition to perform in the famous Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Six months ago, the journey to began for the five students where emotions went from excitement, to nervous, to uncertainty, but the day finally came and the butterflies left when all five students found out they had made the cut.

Sunday, May 7 the five are set to perform at the infamous Carnegie Hall, but they need the communities help.

For those looking to help the five make their goal of $5,000, there is a Go Fund Me Page.

For more information on the students and their journey, visit the DSDS Music Academy’s website.