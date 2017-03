ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have closed three lanes of northbound I-25 after a crash.

At this time, the three center lanes of I-25 at Candelaria are closed.

Drivers should expect delays or seek an alternative route.

Police say there are injuries to those involved in the crash. Further details have not been released.

For more traffic information click here »

APD and AFD are on scene with an accident with injuries on I25 NB @ Candelaria, currently 3 center lanes closed. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) March 21, 2017