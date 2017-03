ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted killer will be sentenced in a disturbing cold case kidnapping.

In January, Mark Chavez was convicted of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Albuquerque in 2006 after DNA linked him to the crime. It wasn’t until 2014, that Chavez’s DNA was taken for another crime.

Chavez faces a mandatory 18 years at his sentencing Tuesday.

Just last month, he began a 12-year sentence for killing a woman in a Moriarty hotel.